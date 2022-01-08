SPECIAL LOGO TO MARK 70 YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH JAPAN

India launched a logo on Tuesday to celebrate 70 years of its diplomatic relations with Japan. After World War-II, India and Japan established diplomatic relations on 28 April 1952. To mark this historic occasion, the two countries have decided to have special logos. The Japanese side had launched its logo in August 2021. India’s Ministry of External Affairs had launched a logo design contest in September 2021 to design the Indian logo. Entries were invited from the public through the MyGov portal. This was publicized by External Publicity Division of MEA and also by Indian Embassy in Tokyo. A total of 1131 entries were received. A Screening Committee assessed these entries based on contest parameters and chose a logo as the first prize winning entry.

The selected logo depicts a Peacock and a Green Pheasant, which are national birds of India and Japan, respectively. The Green Pheasant forms the numeral 7 with its tail and the Peacock forms the numeral 0. The logo symbolizes the bond of friendship between the two countries. It has been created by Anup Deo Purty. He has studied Master of Computer Application (MCA) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat. He has wide experience in e-learning, UI and website design.

‘Jaako Raakhe Saiyan, Maar Saake Na Koi’

The matter of breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Punjab visit on Wednesday has become a war of words between the BJP and the Congress-led State government. Both sides are going to extreme levels to counter each other. In the saffron camp, the BJP chief ministers and other leaders have been rushing to temples to offer ‘Mahamritunjay’ prayers for their beloved leader Modi’s safety. Many party leaders have conducted havans for his well-being and long life. But those who are out of favour are more vocal in tweeting or putting on Facebook what they have done for wishing a long life to Modi. Obviously, the idea is to attract the PM’s kind attention. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was dropped from the cabinet in the last reshuffle, is one of them. Prasad tweeted a photograph of Modi in which the PM, wearing an orange turban, is standing in front of a large Guru Nanak Dev painting. The caption said, “Jaako raakhe saiyan, maar saake na koi (one who is protected by God cannot be touched)”. The photograph was taken during the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor in 2019. Prasad’s well-wishers are hoping that Bade Saheb must have noticed this gesture of the loyal former minister and he would be taken back in the helm of affairs.

‘Let’s Meet Amidst Tigers’

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav believes in mixing business with pleasure. Yadav does not enjoy meetings in Delhi’s urban jungle when the agenda relates to issues elsewhere in the country. Yadav has issued instructions to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to hold its next meeting at a tiger reserve instead of Delhi so that its members are able to understand the ground realities of tiger conservation in a better way. Yadav is the NTCA Chairman. So, he has instructed that more such meetings, at least, thrice a year—in April, August and December – be out in such tiger sanctuaries. An official in a lighter vein told this paper that “the Minister Saheb is a kind person…he wants meetings to take place in the earshot of the tigers so that they know what is being discussed for their conservation and welfare.”

‘Partapgarh Ka Gandhi’ Remembered

In today’s highly politicized world, it’s amazing to hear the unbelievable stories of many yesteryears ‘Netas’ who devoted their life for the people’s welfare. They did social service with passion, with no vested interests involved. Today, one may find it difficult to see such leaders. On 2 January, one such true leader, Ram Kinker, was remembered on his 100 birth anniversary. His family members garlanded life-sized statue of Babu Kinker and his renovated samadhi in his home-village, Sarai Rajai, 20 Kms from Partapgarh district headquarters, in eastern Uttar Pradesh.In the region, Kinker is still remembered for the development works and his honesty. Late tall leader of UP, N. D. Tiwari, used to call him “Partapgarh Ka Gandhi”. Kinker joined state government Secretariat in 1949. In 1952, Kinker joined the Congress and successfully contested the MLA election from the Patti seat five times from that year onwards till 1969, and was a Cabinet Minister in the UP government. After the Emergency, Kinker successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Barabanki twice under Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Bhartiya Lok Dal. He was aUnion Minister ofState in the Morarji Desai and the Charan Singh regimes,holding important portfolios. His journalist son, Ashok Kinker, recall that once Babuji was approached by some local businessmen and contractors who wanted to give funds for his Lok Sabha election. “Lawyer Babuji was so much upset that he took out his MP’s letterhead to resign and said that he would like to win election on his own goodwill, and not on the borrowed money of the kedars and dalals,” Ashok told The Sunday Guardian. And today’s many politicians keep notes counting machines at home!