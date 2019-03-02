TERROR IS PAK’S STATE POLICY: VICE-PRESIDENT

Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi, charged Pakistan with aiding, abetting and funding terrorists and using terrorism as “a state policy”. “There is a need to take strong measures to stop the sources of funding of terror,” Naidu said, emphasising that “the perpetrators of terrorism should be named and shamed”. Naidu was addressing diplomats, researchers, academics and members of policy think-tanks from 32 countries undergoing the “Kautilya Fellowship Programme” organised by the India Foundation. Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary and director of India Foundation was present on the occasion. Naidu urged the world community to join hands in the fight against terrorism and to adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism proposed by India and pending before the United Nations since 1996.

NO LOOSE LIPS, PLEASE

Many in the armed forces community, especially in the IAF, are upset watching some TV channels creating war hysteria. They are also upset over some politicians trying to earn brownie points at the cost of soldiers’ sacrifice. The wife of a Colonel located somewhere along the Line of Control posted a message on a WhatsApp group of Army officers’ wives: “We must do something about the TV media covering the whole issue as if a T-20 cricket match is on between India and Pakistan and they have no feelings for the families whose men are in line of action. In such delicate moments, media is fueling the fire.” Another officer’s wife posted her 1.07 minute video on WhatsApp on behalf of the families of all armed forces, and humbly urged fellow Indians, especially political leaders, “not to politicize the sacrifice of our soldiers”. “It takes so much to be a soldier. Imagine the tension and pain the wife of IAF pilot Abhinandan captured by Pakistan is going through right now,” the lady said in an emotionally choked voice.

The armed forces community feels that some rules must be followed by TV channels to cover developments in a professional manner. A retired lieutenant general said, “I do not want our TV channels’ foot soldiers to cross the line as their overzealous coverage can help the enemy…Loose lips can sink ships.”

ALREADY ON CELLULOID

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return home had an extraordinary similarity with Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, a war movie released in Chennai in 2017. It was about how an IAF pilot Varun Chakrapani, who was captured by the Pakistani army in Rawalpindi and imprisoned as a prisoner of war (PoW) during the 1999 Kargil War, escaped and reached India. Strangely, Abhinandan’s father Air Marshal (retired) Simhakutty Varthaman was a consultant in the making of the film. A video of his father speaking at the audio launch of the film in Chennai in 2017 went viral on social media platforms. “As I have many experiences in my life, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d be here in a movie audio release function. It’s a great honour,” Simhakutty Varthaman had said.

“Talking and filming about the Air Force and feeling for the Air Force is something which is perhaps missing on our Indian celluloid. When I heard about Kaatru Veliyidai, I wanted to support the team. The IAF, as well as our entire armed forces, has been fighting a continuous war ever since our Independence,” Simhakutty Varthaman had pointed out.

TTV HAS TO FIGHT POLLS UNDER ‘PRESSURE COOKER’ NOW

For Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran, it was shocking news from the national capital on Thursday. The Delhi High Court upheld the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the “two leaves” symbol to the AIADMK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

While V.K. Sasikala, who was the most trusted friend and companion of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, is in jail in Bangalore, her nephew Dhinakaran, the leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), is a Lok Sabha Member. Dhinakaran had floated AMMK after he and Sasikala were expelled from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

The High Court bench, while dismissing the petitions filed by Sasikala and Dhinakaran, however, asked the ECI not to allot the “pressure cooker” symbol, which was allotted to Dhinakaran in the last bypoll, to any party for 15 days. This was to allow Dhinakaran to approach the Supreme Court to seek relief. As time is short in view of the forthcoming Parliamentary elections, Sasikala and Dinakaran will have to field their candidates under the pressure cooker symbol.

Man Mohan can be contacted at rovingeditor@gmail.com