Transgenders backed Kejriwal in MCD polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is shrewd in picking certain sections of the society for their support to the party in elections. Earlier, he had cultivated auto scooter rickshaw drivers who rode behind him, not bothering Kejriwal that most of them hardly go by meter fare system. In the MCD polls, Kejriwal picked up the transgender community for support. The result was that AAP’s lone transgender candidate Bobi won from the Sultanpuri-A ward. Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes. In many other wards, transgenders rallied behind AAP. After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants “to beautify my constituency, improve the lives of neighbours and would work to weed out corruption from the MCD.”

Signboard mistakes at Jallianwala Bagh memorial

Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday pointed out many glaring mistakes in the process of Jallianwala Bagh memorial renovation and asked the Modi government to immediately rectify them. The PM chairs the Jallianwala Bagh Trust. Tewari said: “Even the signboards do not reflect correct Punjabi. ‘Kodon wali gali’ has been called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’ which means persons suffering from leprosy.”

Gandhis Celebrate Sonia’s 76th Birthday

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi celebrated her 76th birthday on Friday in Sawai Madhopur. Her son Rahul Gandhi made the day a break for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur on Thursday and from there went to Sawai Madhopur to stay at Shergarh resort in Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary. Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached Ranthambore by road. Rahul joined them on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi’s Tea Break irks Kota woman

A Kota (Rajasthan) woman is upset as she was forced to stay outside her farmhouse as Rahul Gandhi and some of the party leaders were enjoying tea and snacks on her home terrace. It happed on Wednesday when Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Ladpura block, district Kota. Videos of the woman waiting outside her house while the Congress leaders halted for rest there surfaced on the internet. Rahul Gandhi’s 3,570 km-long Yatra entered Rajasthan on 5 December from Jhalawar. On the second day, Rahul Gandhi and some Congress leaders took a break at the farmhouse of Ladpura Panchayat Samiti vice president Ashok Meena at Gopalpura village in Kota district. Ashok Meena’s mother, Urmila Meena, who had gone outside, returned while Rahul and his team were inside. Securitymen did not allow her to go inside the farmhouse till leaders left the place to continue the yatra.

Didi Was The First To Wish Me: Dhankhar

As Rajya Sabha TMC floor leader Derek O’Brien welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the new Chairman of the House, Dhankhar smiled and told him that “You are late in extending the greeting.” O’Brien and others were surprised when Dhankhar said: “The first congratulatory message I received had come from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” When Dhankhar was Bengal Governor, he had a tumultuous relation with Didi.

‘Har Dog Ko Aisi Family Mile’

On his marriage recently, a Delhi bridegroom, Darshan Nandu Pol, turned up at the bride’s door along with the barat with a puppy in his lap, which, he said, is “my best friend.” Pol took to his Instagram to share a video from his wedding. The video shows Pol seated on a motorcycle, all dressed in his wedding attire. Along with him is his pet dog. Both enter the wedding venue to a round of hoots and laughs. Many wedding guests watch in awe. “Like A Boss,” the caption of Pol’s post read. “Har dog ko aisi family mile,” a dog lover wrote.

Woman Loses Ludo Game To Live With Landlord

A UP housewife put herself at stake while playing Ludo and lost to her landlord to live with him. Her husband was in Jaipur working when this game was played. The woman used to gamble with the money sent by her husband. The couple has two children. This bizarre recent incident has been reported from the Devkali locality in Nagar Kotwali in Pratapgarh (UP). It is said that the woman played Ludo with the landlord regularly. Last week, the woman put herself at stake as she ran out of all her money and lost. She telephoned her husband and narrated the incident. Her husband came rushing to Pratapgarh and complained to the police, and posted the incident on social media. Husband said: “I have tried to bring her home but she has refused.” A police officer said, “We are trying to solve this complex issue.”