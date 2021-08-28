Water From 115 Nations For Ram Mandir

He did it, first such “holy cause”, all for Lord Ram. It sounded like a “Mission Impossible” in view of global pandemic. But the Herculean task was completed in one year. Senior Delhi BJP leader Dr Vijay Jolly has procured pure river and ocean water of 115 nations from seven continents for Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The president of the Delhi Study Group (a prominent socio-political think-tank), Jolly told The SundayGuardian that he drew inspiration from octogenarian BJP Leader L.K. Advani, Late VHP International President Ashok Singhal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone for Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 5 August 2020. “Water from across the world will be poured in the main sanctum of Ram temple with prayer.” According to Jolly, water vessels will soon be taken to Ayodhya after a religious pooja performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence at 17, Ashok Road, New Delhi. “When people could not travel from one nation to another in corona times, we with blessings of Lord Ram, succeeded in our historical mission of faith and belief,” said Jolly, a former BJP MLA fromSouth Delhi. Jolly is doubly happy and excited as his global water mission has coincided with his first step into saffron politics 40 years ago; as a brilliant student of Shri Ram College of Commerce, he was elected Delhi Students Union president in August 1981. “A journey from ‘Ram’ institution to Ram Mandir—I am blessed,” an emotional Jolly said observing that “Maryada Purushottam Lord Shree Ram was not only revered by citizens of Ayodhya but by millions of worshippers across the world in modern times.”

The first responder to Jolly’s appeal during this global mission, across religious lines was Ashish Brahmbhatt, a Gujarati businessman from Scotland and second was Taj Mohammed, a businessman originally from Lucknow but now settled in Tajikistan. Water of each nation’s rivers and different oceans were packed, sealed in copper pots and affixed with colour stickers with name and flag of each nation at Har-ki-Pauri, Haridwar. A short video film on Ram worshipers globally procuring and sending pure water of their nations to India was compiled by DSG social media Convener and a BJP functionary Ms Shalu Kumari. This short movie was exhibited at a press conference on Wednesday, along with pots containing water. Jolly showed a big pot, which, he proudlysaid, contained a few drops of water from each nation’s rivers and different oceans, along with holy Ganga water. The water was crystal clear. He took this pot to everyone to touch it and give his and her blessings. “It’s a miracle; static water in containers goes dirty in three months, but water from across the planet hasn’t gone bad in one year—it’s all because of Lord Ram’s blessings,” Jolly felt.

SGPC To Print Guru Granth Sahib Abroad

With great difficulty, three copies of holy Guru Granth Sahib were brought to Delhi some days ago from war-torn Kabul. The Shriomani Gurdwara Prabandhank Committee, Sikhs highest religious body in Amritsar, has faced many problems in the past in transporting holy book’s copies abroad from India. To avoid violation of “maryada” (code of conduct) while transporting Guru Granth Sahib “saroop” (copies) overseas, the SGPC has decided to set up printing press units on foreign soil to print the holy scriptures. The SGPC will also make arrangements for sending the “saroops” to different states across the country. The SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “With apprehensions of ‘maryada’ violation, the ‘saroops’ will be printed in different countries under the supervision of the SGPC. Support of overseas ‘sangat’ and gurdwara management committees will be taken for the task.” Meanwhile, as India evacuated hundreds of people, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, three copies of Guru Granth Sahib were also flown out of Kabul. Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, V. Muraleedharan and senior Delhi BJP leader R.P. Singh received the copies of Guru Granth Sahib and 44 Afghan Sikhs who reached India from Kabul on a special Air India flight.Puri said all the copies of Guru Granth Sahib have undergone the Covid-19 test. R.P. Singh said the three copies have now been kept at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in the capital’s New Mahavir Nagar in the Tilak Nagar area.

Marriage In The Saffron Family

Most of the RSS Pracharaks remain unmarried till they fade away from the world. Many become Pracharaks after marriage and quit the “materialistic life”—as PM Modi did. And many do tie the wedding knots after serving as Pracharaks. RSS Pracharaks Saudan Singh and V. Satish have been absorbed into the BJP. However, a former ‘Pracharak’ embarked upon a new journey on Friday. Arvind Menon, who had steered BJP in Madhya Pradesh as general secretary (organisation) for long, got married in Kerala’s Guruvayur temple. His move on the eve of Thiruvonam, Kerala’s most important festival, has surprised many. Menon tweeted pictures of him with his bride and Kerala BJP leaders, and sought blessings. While Singh and Satish continue to be ‘Pracharaks’, Menon, who had given up his responsibilities as a ‘Pracharak’ a year ago, will continue to be a BJP secretary.