Bharat Jodo Yatra gives strength to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan leg of Congress’ former president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra can be termed successful. The yatra succeeded in uniting the Congress leaders of the state. At the same time, it gave strength to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Now, the rebels’ campaign against Gehlot may subside. The Sachin Pilot camp was given a clear cut message by the yatra that nobody is above the party and all must remain united.

After Congress’ victory in Himachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi has now realised that the party can retain power in Rajasthan if the leaders remain united and Gehlot’s schemes like OPS, Sanjivani health scheme, Urban employment guarantee, etc. are implemented properly by the next year Assembly elections. With this in view, Gehlot is likely to be given a free hand. Rajasthan watchers believe that Pilot and his supporters would now avoid issuing statements against Gehlot. CM Gehlot’s schemes are in fact quite popular among the people. This is the reason why the BJP’s “Akrosh Yatra” failed after it did not get support of the people of Rajasthan. Now, the leaders of the saffron party are distancing themselves from this event.

Rahul Gandhi has seen it as a positive development for the Congress. The Gandhi scion looked quite different in Rajasthan. He behaved like a guardian. At times, he expressed displeasure during the yatra in Rajasthan, but the next moment he was seen smiling as well. He also displayed a balance while interacting with leaders. He sort of looked like a mature leader. He tried to understand the culture of the country. He also tried to understand the daily routine of the farmers. Sporting a half-sleeve T-shirt, he would join the crowd to start the journey at the break of the dawn, facing the biting wintry chill. He focussed on every single fact that could help him understand Rajasthan deeply. CM Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra accompanied Rahul Gandhi during his yatra in Rajasthan. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was quite different in Rajasthan.

There were a lot of apprehensions when the yatra entered Rajasthan on 4 December. But Gehlot arranged a traditional style of reception of the yatra, signalling that Rajasthan will lend a different identity to it.

Pilot’s supporters did try to push their political agenda by installing posters along the entire path. But Rahul Gandhi remained indifferent. Sachin Pilot was walking with Rahul Gandhi, but the Gandhi scion treated him like any other leader.

Rahul Gandhi gave full respect to CM Gehlot and PCC president Dotasra. He also participated in programmes which were held in Jaipur to mark completion of four years of the Gehlot government. He interacted with the media as well. He sent out a message that all is well in Rajasthan now. His message for Gehlot’s rivals was that they must strengthen the party and must avoid doing anything that may harm the organisation. After Rahul Gandhi’s message, now the hope is high that the rebels will remain silent now.