Congress’ pursuit of Delhi’s throne will be a wild-goose chase without winning states.

New Delhi: Can a political party win the Lok Sabha election without capturing states? This question is being debated in the political circles in the background of Congress’ debacles in Assembly polls recently. The grand old party is still in no mood to do course correction despite it tasted defeats in five state elections. The Congress seems to be under the impression that it can sail through the Lok Sabha battle despite being a loser in state polls. Congress’ decisions signal that it is hardly going to change. The party organized “Sankalp Shivir” and focused on how to target the Narendra Modi government, instead of brainstorming on reasons for electoral reverses.

Several announcements were made to boost workers’ morale, but implementation is unlikely. The three committees, which were announced, have the same leaders who are running the organisation since 2019. These committees will plan several programmes including “Bharat Jodo” aimed at strengthening the party for the 2024 electoral fight. But the question remains whether these efforts will pave the way for the party’s victory in general elections. Observers say that the party cannot win the final battle of 2024 without bagging states.

Who will the Congress connect with as part of “Bharat Jodi” campaign? The Congress’ proposed campaign may benefit BJP amid the polarizing atmosphere that the country is witnessing presently. Undeniably, BJP stands to gain from the secular versus communalism debate. Moreover, the Congress’ attack on the BJP over ‘communal politics’ is falling flat. Rather, Congress seems to be falling into the political trap of BJP. Now Congress leaders have to decide which issues they raise during the “Bharat Jodo” campaign, which will take off after Rahul Gandhi becomes party president.

The Udaipur “Sankalp Shivir” was also organized to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s position. But he seems to be in no mood to change his strategy. He seems to be less focused on states, and his only focus is on attacking PM Narendra Modi and his policies. He shifts his focus back on states only at the time of elections. This attitude has weakened the Congress.

What surprised observers was that during the Udaipur brainstorming, Congress leaders did not say anything on defeats. In fact, their comments on debacles would amount to targeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who have been behind all the decisions. AAP’s growing base also did not figure during discussions. There is no denying that the Aam Aadmi Party is posing a challenge to Congress. The newbie party is damaging the grand old party’s poll prospects.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are downplaying the defeats, but such poll reverses have instilled a sense of insecurity among leaders. Gradually, the high command’s fear among leaders and workers is diminishing gradually. The Congress does not seem to be serious about the upcoming polls of half-a-dozen states which will, to a great extent, determine the fate of the parties in Lok Sabha elections of 2024. As a result, the number of leaders quitting the party is increasing. Congress’ poll debacles are the reason behind the leaders like Hardik Patel, Sunil Jakhar and Kapil Sibal leaving the party.

The party could have won some of the states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Assam, Kerala and Goa. But it lost due to the high command’s inability to tackle the infighting in these states. The high command is still not learning its lessons from these states. As a result, the leaders in Congress-rule Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan don’t fear the high command. In Rajasthan, Congress leaders, MLAs and ministers are opening front against the party’s government. With these leaders working against the party fearlessly, the discussions of the meeting are being leaked in public. All this is happening despite a clear understanding that BJP cannot be challenged without a united fight by Congress.

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are the only states which can give the party a fresh lease of life. But unfortunately, the high command’s inaction is damaging the party’s poll chances. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are facing challenges from within the party. Their populist decisions are underplayed due to infighting. Interestingly, their rivals take the cover of high command while targeting the CMs. This is all happening due to weakness of the high command. The opposition in Congress-ruled states get an opportunity to fire back. Had the leadership learnt its lessons from Punjab, it would have checked the fighting in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The party has given a free hand to Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh which will also go to polls next year with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. So far, there is no report of infighting from MP. So, the high command is indecisive on state affairs. The leaders are busy briefing the high command the way they want. The party does not have a single significant face to challenge the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat where polls will happen this year. Hardik Patel left the party in Gujarat, with Congress seems to be clueless on strategy for the state. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her team will work for the party’s poll strategy in Himachal Pradesh.

But the party needs to focus on Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh where it can be hopeful of some positive results. Those working against parties in Congress-ruled states should be taught a lesson. But the Congress has to face an immediate electoral challenge in Himachal, Gujarat and Karnataka. Given the prevailing situation, Congress is still not in a winning position in these states. What no political party can deny is that victory in states can only pave the way for ascendance to throne in Delhi in 2024.