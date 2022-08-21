Chhattisgarh government committed to providing social justice and welfare of masses, says Congress MP.

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appreciated Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for working tirelessly in the direction of realising the vision of an inclusive society.

In his message on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said that schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Narva Garhwa Durva Bhari Yojana reflect the Chhattisgarh’s commitment to social justice and welfare. He further added that be it small farmers, dalits, adivasis, OBCs or women, every section of the society has benefited from our pro-people agenda.

Congress party believes that a society can be changed only when it empowers its weakest members; Congress MP stressed.

“I am glad to know that on the birth anniversary of Rajivji, another instalment is being released to more than 26 lakh farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The scheme lives up to his vision of transforming our villages through efficient transfer of resources to our rural areas,’’ Rahul Gandhi told Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana has been particularly beneficial during the Covid-19 pandemic as farmers struggled to meet their ends. This commitment to put money directly in the hands of the people has been a game-changer and deserves praise, Gandhi said.

“I would also like to congratulate the Chhattisgarh Congress on the inauguration of the District/City Congress Office. It is dedicated to all our Congress workers who fight fearlessly to protect the idea of India. Your contribution keeps the flame of our struggle alive,’’ Rahul Gandhi further said.

“I am sure that with your courage and commitment, the Congress party will move forward strongly. I wish you all success in your future endeavours,’’ the Congress MP emphasised.