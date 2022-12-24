Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader and Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi on early Saturday morning through the Badarpur Border. Rahul Gandhi was also accompanied by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary of AICC Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This is the second time that Sonia Gandhi joined the yatra.

The Yatra entered the national capital from Faridabad, Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders and the yatris at Badarpur Border amid “Rahul Zindabad” chants.

Other senior Congress leaders, who were seen walking in Yatra were former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Shaktisinh Gohil.

A larger number of party leaders and workers were seen walking with the Gandhi family. Later actor and Politician Kamal Hasan also joined the mass contact initiative of the Congress Party.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan appealed to people from Tamil Nadu, those who are living in Delhi, to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said Rahul Gandhi referred to him as a fellow citizen and not a politician. He further added that this Yatra is beyond political parties and is for the country.

When Rahul Gandhi reached his destination Red Fort, he addressed a large gathering and attacked the BJP. “It is not Narendra Modi’s government. It is Ambani and Adani’s government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues,” the Congress leader said.

“The Prime Minister and BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed the truth to the country in just a month,” the Congress leader said.

After the first phase of the yatra in Haryana and via Faridabad, the Yatra entered the national capital. In the second phase, the yatra is scheduled to re-enter Haryana via the Panipat district, Haryana Yatra will enter Punjab in the first week of January.