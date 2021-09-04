They hope Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be able to win Punjab.

New Delhi: At long last, the Congress high command has realized that the party cannot win in Punjab without Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s support. So, the party is now in no mood to give much importance to Punjab PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources say that Sidhu has been asked to change his behaviour and work style. Saving Punjab is now the top priority for the high command, with the party’s graph going down in the state after Sidhu taking the organizational charge there.

It was Punjab alone where Congress could manage to win. But the prospects for Congress do not remain the same.

In fact, the Punjab situation worsened due to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is widely known fact that ties between Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh were never sound. Sonia Gandhi made Captain Amarinder the chief minister.

Infighting in Punjab began ever since Sidhu joined Congress. Eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, Sidhu started developing close relations with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He kept on targeting the government in Punjab. He then created a problem by quitting as minister. The party thereafter got divided.

Congress’ return looked possible because of a split between Akali Dal and BJP, and absence of a CM face in AAP. But Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to hand over organizational charge to Sidhu spoiled the entire game.

Sidhu attacked his own government and the head Amarinder. Now when the situation seems to be going out of hand, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are working on a strategy to sideline Sidhu. Now they are apparently putting their weight behind Amarinder Singh and Harish Rawat, who is in charge of Punjab Congress. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not give Sidhu an appointment when he wanted to meet the duo with complaints. He was given the message to stay silent.

The political scene in Punjab is such that a hung Assembly is being predicted. If this happens, it will be a setback for the Congress. Punjab could be a face saver for the party as Congress may perform worse than before in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress was expected to be back in Uttarakhand, but the party’s popular face Harish Rawat is busy resolving the Punjab crisis. Rawat has been urging the high command to project him as Chief Minister face, but Rahul Gandhi did not take it seriously. As a result, the BJP got the time to consolidate itself in the hill state. Congress is not in any good position in Goa and Manipur.