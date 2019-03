HYDERABAD: In his first visit to Telangana after his party lost the Assembly polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised a minimum income guarantee scheme to poor people and passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, if Congress came to power in Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally here, Gandhi dubbed Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporter and said his federal front was a proxy of the BJP. — S. Rama Krishna