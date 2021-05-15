The postponement of the Congress presidential election has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi will not take the reins of the party. The decision to defer the election is part of a well-conceived strategy.

Sources say that a non-Gandhi leader may be given the charge of the party by the middle of next year. However, it will be known in future whether a full-time president will be put in place or a working chief will be appointed after the announcement of a face for 2024. Congress strategists believe that after the Assam and Kerala defeats, it will not be good for Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party.

In future too, Congress will have to find solace in the defeat of BJP, no matter who defeats it like in Bengal. Now, the Congress’ hope of being in the fight in 2024 depends on BJP’s performance in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand next year. If the saffron party loses both states, then the Congress will derive some confidence for 2024. It will be a strategy like it adopted in 2004.