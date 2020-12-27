With a section of the Congress keeping silent over the issue of Rahul Gandhi being handed over the reins of the party once again, the Gandhi scion’s ascendance to the throne is not likely to be a cakewalk.

Sources told The Sunday Guardian that the party was divided over the matter during last week’s high-level meeting held at the residence of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. One group backed the proposal of Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as party chief once again, whereas the other group remained tight-lipped on this.

This was enough to indicate that Rahul Gandhi might face a challenge when it comes to anointing him as Congress president. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi, in the meeting with the seniors, who included dissenters, tried to gauge the mood of all of them on Rahul Gandhi’s ascendance to the post of party chief.

What is also being talked about in party circles is that Rahul Gandhi will have to change himself if he wants to head the Congress again. Some believe that the way he has been working as of now has not done the party any good. The dissenters did not openly oppose Rahul Gandhi’s possible appointment as Congress chief, but they indicated that the one who will be taking charge of the party should be working for the organisation 24×7. The BJP cannot be given a befitting challenge with part-time politics.

The leaders, who through a letter had sought drastic changes in the party organisation, are of the opinion that the Congress does not currently have any solid plan to counter the saffron outfit, with the result that it could not cash in on several issues where the NDA is on a sticky wicket.

This kind of feedback has given the Gandhis enough hints that Rahul Gandhi’s path to the top post may be full of challenges. But the Gandhi family does not have any other option. They cannot take the political risk of giving the post to a non-Gandhi leader, for in this case, Rahul Gandhi’s competence will be questioned.

The disgruntled leaders want organisational election for the top post. What the Gandhis may be apprehensive of is that there might be a tough challenge to Rahul Gandhi if an election takes place.

But the big question is whether Rahul Gandhi will be able to change himself. Many leaders attribute the current crisis in the party to the decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi so far. The party is divided in two factions. Appointments made by Rahul Gandhi have also caused a lot of controversy within the party.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had referred to the Delhi PCC chief’s posting, saying that only high command was privy to such appointments, no other leaders were consulted. There is no denying that the Congress has declined owing to Rahul Gandhi’s team of inexperienced leaders. Issues ranging from farm laws, farmers’ alleged exploitation, Dalit atrocities to women’s safety could not be raised properly.

Leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma demand election in the party, while Vivek Tankha says that whosoever becomes the party chief, should be active all 24 hours.

Election management, strong narrative creation and strategy on various issues should be the focus. Quick decisions should also be there. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have admitted that the Congress leaves a lot to be desired as far as strategy formulation is concerned. But they don’t have an answer to why this is so.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi is said to have made up her mind to continue the process of gauging the mood within the party through various meetings. The question remains whether Rahul Gandhi will be the party chief through consensus or election.

The leaders who want Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as party president through consensus include A.K. Antony, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Harish Rawat, Pawan Bansal, Ajay Maken and Bhakt Charandas. Those who are keeping the cards close to their chest include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha, Shashi Tharoor, P. Chidambaram and Prithviraj Chavan. Kamal Nath just listened to both the sides in the meeting.