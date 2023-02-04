‘Kashmir has seen many political rallies, but this time it was different’.

SRINAGAR: After the abrogation of Article 370, the Bharat Jodo Yatra had been a major political activity in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the flag hoisting in Lal Chowk’s Ganta Ghar was also a major political event. However, security in the area had been tightened and commoners were barred from entering the point area; only pass holders were allowed.

People present when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Kashmir through the famous Banihal tunnel said there was a large crowd of people waiting as Rahul Gandhi came out of the tunnel, cutting through Pir Panjal which connects Kashmir with the rest of India. Those thronging on both sides of the road were not only followers of the Congress, but average Kashmiris without any party allegiance.

Kashmir has seen many political rallies, but this time, it was different. One, it was the first rally after the abrogation (2019) and another, it was from the national party which has, during its rule of five decades at the Centre, been negligent in fulfilling its promises to the people of Kashmir. However, people of Kashmir received Gandhi with high hopes and tremendous excitement.

“Now that the BJP is in power, it has done worse things; our businesses are going down. There is no growth. Everything seems discouraging. But since Rahul Gandhi has walked so far, it seems like he will change things if he comes to power,” said a local shopkeeper whose shop was shut on the government’s advisory for the security of yatra.

Experts on the ground also suggest that the people who don’t like BJP came on streets to support Rahul Gandhi as a reactionary act. Another group of people were in awe of Gandhi who had walked from the bottom tip of the country.

Moreover, there is one major change that has occurred after the abrogation. Hoisting the flag before would be a major issue calling media coverage, and, moreover, seeking more local eyeballs. But now, it has become a norm. “Everybody hoists the flag here now, whether it be local politicians or government officials,” a local standing near the Ghanta Ghar said.

A political analyst in the state said, “It doesn’t matter whether there is a flag on the top of Ghanta Ghar or not, all that matters for us is how we can survive and be able to access basic rights. There is no employment in the state. Education has taken a hit due first to a prolonged curfew after the abrogation and then to the Covid-19 pandemic; plus frequent security frisking. The purchasing capacity of people has also dwindled.”

After the yatra ended, the 13th and final press conference of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was held in a luxury hotel atop a hillock overlooking Srinagar’s Dal Lake. The yatra had travelled for over 135 days from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Dozens of journalists had flown into Srinagar for the event; however, senior Congress leader and parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh announced that local journalists would be given preference, disappointing a number of journalists.