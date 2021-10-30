‘HM apparently said that either the present security set-up delivers on the ground or they will face transfers’.

Srinagar: In line with the recent reported utterances in New Delhi-based media that Amit Shah told police and the security set up that either they will have to weed out militancy or they would be transferred from Jammu and Kashmir, there has been an increase in the operations on the ground along with raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

Taking a strong note of the recent civilian killings in Kashmir, especially of non locals, Amit Shah was quoted in a section of media as saying in the meeting that either the present security set-up delivers on the ground or they will face transfers.

In line with his utterances in the high-level security meeting held in Srinagar during his recent visit, not only the central agencies, but also J&K police and its special operation group have intensified their operations on the ground in various parts of Kashmir.

After Shah’s visit, the NIA held multiple raids in Ganderbal and other parts of Kashmir in connection with Hawala funding and also searched many activists of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on 27 October. In early dawn search operations, the NIA was assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Earlier also, after the killing of non-locals and Kashmiri Pandits, police and security forces arrested over 800 people—most of them activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir and later most of them were released.

According to NIA officials, these raids were in continuation with the earlier 61 raids conducted by its sleuths on 8-9 August in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir and also some areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Doda. The National Investigation Agency has told the media that they are looking for more leads after the recent arrests and said that in the coming month, there would be more arrests across Jammu and Kashmir.

It is in place to mention that Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir is an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the organization on 28 February 2019. Most of its leadership has been arrested and many of its activists are either under investigation or have been summoned to police stations concerned by the authorities in the recent past, especially in the current month of October.

Meanwhile, soon after Shah’s departure from Jammu and Kashmir, army and security forces, along with a special operation group of J&K police, have intensified their operations not only in Kashmir, but also in the Jammu region. A major operation is going on in the forests of Poonch and Rajouri and the army has taken charge of the entire operation, while the security forces and police are also assisting them in this operation.

According to the army, it is one of the most difficult operations being conducted by them in the forests of Rajouri and Poonch due to the dense forests and also the steep hills in the area. The Army said that they have cleared the maximum forest area and now they are only searching in that belt which has a number of natural caves.

Two improvised explosive devices were also destroyed by the army search parties in Bhatta Durrian forest of Mendhar in Poonch district during this continuing operation. In this operation, drones and helicopters were also being used to assist the troops, including para-commandos, in the forests of Poonch and Rajouri even after the recent snowfall and heavy rains which have made the task of the forces more difficult.