The Indian Railways has published the results of the first stage of Computer Based Tests (CBT) held for recruitment of assistant loco pilots and technicians.

As many as 588,605 candidates have qualified in the first stage to appear for the second stage examination. The first stage examinations were held from 9 August to 4 September, in which over 36 lakh candidates had appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres spread across the country. This is to be noted that the Indian Railways has started the world’s biggest recruitment drive for filling up about 1.10 lakh vacancies. This includes recruitment for over 9,000 personnel for Railway Protection Force (RPF) and RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force) and over 10,000 jobs in L1 and L2 categories. The Ministry of Railways had earlier announced vacancies for 90,000 posts. The recruitment process is being carried out through the 21 Regional Railway Boards (RRBs) all over the country.