New Delhi: As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, the Indian Railways has started the process of sending railway coaches, converted into Covid Care Centers, to different states. These will be used for quarantine facility.

Trains with unit composition of 10 coaches, with patient capacity of 16 per coach, have been made ready to be sent to different stations.

A total of 5,231 coaches have so far been modified to be used as Covid Care Center. These facilities are part of the integrated Covid plan developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the NITI Aayog.

Indian Railways officials said Uttar Pradesh has finalised 24 stations where trains with especially designed coaches would be sent. Telangana has asked for coaches to be stationed in three locations—Secunderabad, Kachiguda and Adilabad. In Delhi, 10 coaches have been stationed at Shakurbasti location.

As per guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, few state governments have sent the requisition to the Indian Railways, which in turn, has allocated these coaches to the state/Union Territories. As many as 215 stations have been identified where these coaches can be sent.

“Sustaining the fight against Covid-19, Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to supplement the healthcare efforts of the Government of India. Indian Railways has geared up to provide its 5,231 Covid Care Centers to the states. Zonal Railways has converted these coaches for quarantine facility,” an Indian Railways official said.

The coaches can be used for very mild cases which can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care Centers as per guidelines issued by Health Ministry. These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed Covid cases.

Out of 215 stations, Railways will provide healthcare facilities in 85 stations whereas in 130 stations, states will request Covid care coaches only if they agree to provide staff and essential medicines. Indian Railways has kept 158 stations ready with watering and charging facility and 58 stations with watering facility for these Covid Care Centers.

The decision to covert railway coaches into Covid Care Centers was taken in March itself.

The first cabin near the bathing room has been provided with two hospital / plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire berth cabins can be screened off. The cabin has been used as store /paramedics area.

Only non-AC sleeper coaches have been converted into quarantine / isolation coaches.

One Indian style toilet has been converted into a bathing room, which has been equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser.

Taps with lift type handle have been provided in the wash basins. A similar tap has been provided at a proper height so that bucket can be filled.