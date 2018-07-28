Indian Railways’ commercial wing Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has come up with an irresistible offer for the citizens to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sri Lanka. The special tour, covering major tourist attractions including the places associated with the great epic Ramayana, will depart from Delhi airport on 25 August 2018.

The all-inclusive tour package based on the theme “Pilgrimage & Leisure” will cover Negombo beach, Manavari and Munneshwaram Shiva temple, Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Nuwara Eliya hill station, Gregory Lake, Ashok Vatika, Sita Mata temple, Ramboda waterfall, Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Kandy city, tea garden and factory, spice garden, Bhakta Hanuman temple, Colombo city tour, Anjanair temple and Vibhishana temple, among others.

The 6-day-5-night package has been capped at Rs 48,500 per person and will include flight tickets, 3-star hotel accommodation, AC road transport, entry tickets at the monuments, all meals, VISA charges, insurance for the tourists up to the age of 70 years and GST. Total number of seats available in this group is 36 only.

Booking for the tour package has already started across the country. Online booking through IRCTC’s website or mobile app is also available.