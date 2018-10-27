Warns that all those who join an alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would regret later.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the Congress for trying to build an alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 elections, but warned that all those who join such an alliance would regret later. “The Congress which is struggling hard to form an anti-Modi front without any clarity is opportunistic and power centric, it will not work,” said Singh. Rajnath Singh addressed a gathering of around 70,000 at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national convention at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad and called upon the delegates to sacrifice the next six months of their time to see that the BJP wins over 300 Lok Sabha seats in next year’s election. “We cannot afford to lose the election as it is crucial for us to make India a superpower in the world,” Singh said. The convention was also attended by a galaxy of BJP senior leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani and Raman Singh. BJP president Amit Shah would address the conclave, titled “Readying for 2019” on Sunday evening. BJYM president Poonam Mahajan chaired several sessions. The purpose of this conclave is to involve BJYM activists, estimated to be around two lakh all over the country, in the general elections campaigning. A bundle of literature on the achievements of the Modi-led NDA government in the last four-and-a-half years has been distributed to activists and special sessions were held to train them in poll management. Rajnath Singh dispelled doubts over the possible threat to BJP from a united Opposition in the elections, saying that Congress was incapable of leading any front. “On the contrary, any party that joins hands with Congress in the country has lost its base and become irrelevant over a period of time. Any party that goes with Congress regrets its decision later, so friends, don’t be afraid of a grand alliance,” Singh said. He said that the Left parties have lost their base as they sided with Congress over the years.”Now, the Left and the Congress are just saying remove Modi, remove Modi, but not able to say who will lead their front; people should be careful about such negative agenda parties,” Singh said. The Home Minister claimed that the BJP-led government had made India a confident and corruption free country in the last four-and-a-half years and any scam that was unearthed in recent times had taken its roots during the previous UPA government. “Congress has no right to criticise us on any issue as it was their government that allowed the country to drift away,” he said. Singh claimed that Maoist-affected areas have shrunken from over 130 districts four-and-a- half years ago to just 30 districts now. The insurgency in the North East, too, has been controlled to a great extent, while incidents of cross-border terrorism have come down, thanks to the strong leadership from the top and the image of the country has gone up in the world, he said.