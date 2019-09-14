He did not die, rather his body surrendered to death. His soul lives on.

Ram is no more. As a friend and someone who knew him closely, it is my personal loss. He did not die, rather his body surrendered to death. His soul lives on. A karmyogi, by the diktats of Gita, he believed in his karma and followed it in all spheres of life. When his body did not permit him to do his karma, he departed to heaven. Ram’s soul, his beliefs are still present to guide the coming generations. He believed that the practice of law was his duty, which he performed passionately without any fear whatsoever. Sometimes his beliefs were at odds with others, but his conviction was so strong that he did not care. That’s what Ram was all about. A man who stood by what he believed and by those who believed in him. To sum him up as a person is not possible; he was an institution in himself. He cared for his employees, his juniors and interns alike and was always available to help his friends even in odd situations without expectations. For lawyers, and students of law, his work, and his briefs will always be there to guide them in his absence. He had immense love for the nation, was a true nationalist and fought for the rights of minorities. His passion for life and humanity can be summed up with an old song: Pyaar baatein chalo, pyaar baatein chalo, kya Hindu kya Muslim, hum sab hain bhai bhai.

Venod Sharma is a former Union Minister.