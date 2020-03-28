New Delhi: As the construction of the grand Ram Temple is set to begin in Ayodhya, the idol of Ram Lalla has now been shifted to a makeshift temple structure in Ayodhya, built using eco-friendly wood imported from Germany and Estonia.

The 21×14 feet wooden makeshift temple structure has been built according to Hindu faith and mythology, keeping in mind all the Vastu details, including the direction of entry, the direction and the number of windows and specifics of the Garbha Griha which houses the idol of Ram Lalla.

A Ghaziabad-based company, Nature Homes, had been tasked to build this temple by the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this month and the temple structure was built in a record time of just eight days, after which it was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, the first day of Navratri.

The temple structure which has been built just 500 metres from the site which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, has been designed to withstand a wind speed of 150 km per hour and can also withstand an earthquake measuring up to 9 on the Richter scale, according to the makers of the temple.

Saurabh Sood, Founder of Nature Homes, told The Sunday Guardian that this has been one of the most prestigious projects that he has done in his entire life.

“I am very happy that I have been able to build a temple for Lord Rama. This will be one of the most prestigious projects in my life and it is always going to be very close to our hearts,” Sood said. Giving details of the temple structure, Sood said that while building this particular temple structure for Ram Lalla, the company has taken particular care of the security of Ram Lalla and all the other security parameters involved in securing the place and the temple. “In terms of the temple structure, it is a double-layered insulated eco-friendly building. We have used pine wood imported from Germany and Estonia. The woods are treated for termite or any other pest infestation. The structure is made in a way that water does no harm to the structure. Storms and earthquakes have also been taken into consideration, apart from the Vastu details,” Sood said.