Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a recent tweet attacking the PM Modi government over the farmers’ protest.

“The government is stopping China at the country’s borders and telling the farmers at Delhi’s borders to come and speak to them about the issue. The government is running the country in a proper manner and Rahul Gandhi should understand this,” he told ANI.

Gandhi had earlier tweeted, “The government’s job is to stop China at the border, not the protesting farmers at Delhi’s borders. Modi government – unqualified and arrogant!”

This comes amid the ongoing protests at the borders of the national capital.

The Delhi Police on Sunday gave formal permission for the Kisan tractor rally on January 26. (ANI)