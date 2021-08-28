New Delhi: There is big news for Ram devotees. Sources told The Sunday Guardian that for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the work of making the 44-layer foundation is almost complete.

The work to construct all the 44 layers will be completed by the first week of September; immediately after that, the work for the construction of the plinth will start. Large quantities of field material are being used in the temple construction work at Ramjanmabhoomi.

One year of the bhoomipujan was completed on 5 August for the construction of the Ram temple. On the completion of one year, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted from the official Twitter handle that “The construction of the Bhavya Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is going on at a fast pace. It will be ready soon and the doors would be opened for all devotees for darshan.”

“One year ago, on this day, the Bhumi Pujan for a Bhavya Mandir dedicated to Bhagwan ShriRam took place. The historic moment was after a struggle for hundreds of years. Words fail to do justice to the support and blessings received from millions of devotees,” it added.

On 15 July, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai told The Sunday Guardian: “The date has been fixed for getting darshan in Ayodhya’s grand Ram temple. In 2023, Ramlala will be established at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple. By 2025, the vision of the Ram temple complex in the entire 70 acres will be completed. The decision has been taken in the meeting of Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya.” Rai had earlier said that three different types of stones would be used in the construction of the Ram temple. Different stones will be used in its base plinth, the spire, including the temple and the walls. The base plinth will be made of four lakh cubic stones from Mirzapur, and stones from Banshi Paharpur in Rajasthan will be used for the construction of the temple.

Meanwhile, the white marble from Makrana, Rajasthan, which will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum (Garbhagrih), has reached Ayodhya. White Makrana marble frames will be installed in the temple. Around 30 door frames will be installed in the temple, which is being built on 2.7 acres of land. The front part of the white marble door frame in the sanctum has been carved beautifully. On both sides of the upper part of the stone, a conch is embossed, representing Lord Vishnu. There will also be carvings on the pillars of the door frame, in which a flower carving is embossed. Tn the three-storey temple, the sanctum sanctorum, the doorway of the Gudmandap will be made of white marble from Makrana.