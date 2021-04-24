New Delhi: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, working for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Sri Ram in Ayodhya and for the development of the Ayodhya region, has come to the aid of Covid patients. The trust has announced the setting up of an oxygen plant at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, from its official Twitter handle said that it has “decided to provide funds for installation of 2 oxygen plants in Dashrath Medical College, Ayodhya in order to fulfill the requirement of Oxygen gas in the hospital”.

Dr Anil Mishra, trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told The Sunday Guardian that the country is troubled by the corona epidemic at this time. In such a situation, the Trust will set up an oxygen plant for Rs 55 lakh. The plant will be set up at Ayodhya’s Dasharatha Medical College.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that this subject was raised with Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust and he decided that something needed to be done in the service of Covid-19 patients. Since oxygen is the major requirement at present, it was decided that a small oxygen plant would be set up at Darshan Nagar Trauma Centre on behalf of the Trust. A Delhi-based company will set up the oxygen plant.

“Today we have paid that money in advance for this purpose. The responsibility of setting up the oxygen plant is with the District Magistrate, Ayodhya,” he added.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said, “I thank all the members of the trust for this. Patients suffering from the coronavirus infection will get great relief because of this. People from all religions and sects too can help others like this at this critical time.”

In Ayodhya, the number of infected patients has been increasing. As many as 200 to 300 people are testing positive every day. As many people struggle between life and death, there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders at all places in Uttar Pradesh, starting with the state capital. Ayodhya is also vulnerable to this shortage. Patients are constantly worried and through social media, patients are demanding oxygen cylinders.