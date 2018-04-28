Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama has asserted that Tibetans are not seeking Tibet’s independence but their emphasis is on preserving the Tibetan culture and language.

The Buddhist monk has in fact stated that if the Chinese government recognises the culture and tradition of Tibet, they will have no problem being its part.“Those area which (Chinese) constitution itself recognise as Tibetan area should have the same right for preservation of our own culture, our own language, then okay, we will remain within premises of the China,” he has said.

Dalai Lama, who delivered a lecture on the “Role of Ethics and Culture in Promoting Global Peace and Harmony” in New Delhi on 22 April, further said, “We are not seeking independence of Tibet. But if you see geographically Tibet is an independent country and it is independent linguistically.” The spiritual leader was on a four-day visit to the national capital, which concluded on Tuesday.

The 14th Dalai Lama felt positive about this initiative and expressed that it is a mutual benefit, where Tibetans will get benefit from Chinese economy.

On the same note, he jokingly added, “We remain part of beautiful China and create more trouble for India.”

Citing the European Union as his example of admiration, The Dalai Lama said, “I believe you can keep your own identity and be part of the Union.”

The history of China taking over Tibet goes back to 1950s when the People’s Republic of China incorporated Tibet in 1950. China has been accused of a “cultural genocide” against the Tibetan people — sometimes by the Dalai Lama himself — over its policy of Sinicisation of the region.

The Dalai Lama has also welcomed the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that was held on 27 and 28 April in China’s Wuhan city.