In case Saryu Roy gets Opposition backing, the going can get tough for the Jharkhand CM.

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Saryu Roy has turned “rebel” in Jharkhand and has dropped strong indication of contesting against Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an Independent from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

If Roy decides to contest against the Chief Minister, it will be a huge embarrassment for the ruling BJP in the state, which is also losing the support of its allies like All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). In case he gets the support of the Opposition, the contest may become direct and make the going tough for the Chief Minister.

The development came following the BJP leadership failing to include his name in the fourth list which was released on Saturday morning. The BJP has so far announced 71 candidates, but failed to take a decision on Jamshedpur West constituency, which is currently represented by Roy.

Roy was in Delhi earlier this week. However, after getting feedback from the party leadership that he may be denied ticket, he returned to Jamshedpur. The last date for filing nominations in Jamshedpur is 18 November.

Roy has got two nomination papers ready—one each from Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. Speaking to The Sunday Guardian over telephone from Jamshedpur, he said that he is “freeing” the party leadership from the dilemma of whether to give a ticket to him or not. “I do not need party ticket. Now, they are free from the dilemma. The party is free to choose anyone from my seat (Jamshedpur West). I have called a meeting of my supporters tomorrow to take a final call on my future course of action.”

Asked whether he would contest from the Jamshedpur East constituency from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting, he said he will disclose it after meeting with his supporters tomorrow (Sunday). “But one thing is sure that Jamshedpur East is very much in the question,” he said.

On the question whether he will get support from the Opposition parties in case he contests against Ragthubar Das, he said: “I have started moving. It’s up to them to decide whether they support me or not.”

Roy is known for his crusade against corruption. He exposed the fodder scam in Bihar involving Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also exposed the corruption of over Rs 4,000 crore in the iron ore mining scam under the then Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda.

The process for elections to the 81-member Assembly is underway in Jharkhand, and is to be held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December. While the Opposition alliance of Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-RJD has not announced its candidate against Raghubar Das (Jamshedpur East), the Congress has announced its candidate—Banna Gupta—for the Jamshedpur West constituency.

Sources said that Saryu Roy has not been given ticket so far at the behest of Rabhubar Das, who is unhappy with the minister. “Saryu has been critical of his government on many issues. He has openly questioned moves of the government on many occasions, which has put Raghubar Das in an embarrassing situation,” said a BJP source.

BJP Joint General Secretary (Organizational) Saudan Singh and party’s co-in-charge of Jharkhand affairs Nand Kishore Yadav refused to comment on the issue. However, a senior Central party leader, aware of the matter, said a wrong has indeed been committed by not giving ticket to a senior leader like Saryu Roy.