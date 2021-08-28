Leaders rise above political differences to wish the Rajasthan Chief Minister a speedy recovery.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people not to take post-Covid problems lightly. He urged them to go by doctors’ advice and take vaccination shots, apart from strictly following Covid-19 appropriate protocols.

CM Gehlot himself had a cardiac problem as a post-Covid complication. He has now recovered after treatment. He has been advised to rest by the doctors. He is expected to be active once again by next week. An interesting aspect of this was that Gehlot’s sudden sickness united Congress leaders and workers of Rajasthan, with all of them wishing him a speedy recovery. Leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi immediately called to inquire about his health.

Similarly, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former party president of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot also wished Gehlot a speedy recovery. The message, however, was that all the leaders have great respect for Gehlot, whatever be the political reservations. Gehlot was also emotional at the sight of wishes pouring in. He thanked them all and expressed hope to be back to work soon.

Even during his post-Covid problems, Gehlot was dealing with files every day. In a message, Gehlot said that there was a blockage in an artery due to which angioplasty had been done. He said in the message: “I would be under observation at SMS Hospital. I will be at your service after recovering soon.”

He said that he did not have any cardiac problem before contracting Covid, which means it has developed as a post-Covid complication. This happened three months after recovery from Covid. “I continued to work during the second wave peak despite being Covid positive. I could not rest then. This is the reason why such complications occurred. I could not even go to my home town Jodhpur for Rakshabandhan.”

“Doctors say that Covid impacts vital organs of people differently, and problems like tiredness and breathlessness should be taken seriously. Therefore, Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask, keeping distance, washing hands, vaccination are a must.”

Gehlot said, “There has been good Covid management in Rajasthan, due to which the state has been acclaimed internationally as well. Experts say that all preparations are being made to fight the third wave. My effort is to ensure that Rajasthan becomes a model state in terms of fighting against Covid-19.”