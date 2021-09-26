Two stadiums of KIIT to be named after Pramod and Dutee.

Bhubaneswar: In a spirit of repeat curiosity, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has unrolled the red carpet for Olympians. No need to say that the KIIT has remained a crucible of sports enthusiasm and in this endeavour, there has been a mushroom eruption of sports talents in last few years. The initiative at this front got a kick start from 2005 and then after there has been no looking back. The sports talent groomed by KIIT has flourished enviably, bringing laurels from the national and international sphere and the achievements besides the glory for the nation has remained a morale-booster for the KIIT.

Surpassing all odds, the talents from the KIIT have left footprints in Tokyo Olympics recently, adding an extra feather, in the recently concluded Tokyo Paraolympics, Pramod Bhagat, who has been associated with KIIT for long, has won Gold Medal in Badminton. He has also won Gold Medal in World Badminton Championship and many other medals for the State and country. He frequently practiced for his games in KIIT Indoor Stadium. He is the only Odia to achieve such a remarkable feat and KIIT and every Odia are proud of him. In recognition of his outstanding and unique achievements, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS felicitated him in the presence of senior officials of KIIT & KISS. KIIT also honoured him with a Cash Prize of Rs 5,00,000.

In a rare gesture of honour, KIIT has decided to name the Indoor Stadium at Campus -12 (where he practiced his game) as ‘Pramod Bhagat Indoor Stadium’. Besides, Mr Pramod will be honoured with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from KIIT or KISS Deemed to be University.

In a repeat glory for the nation, Dutee Chand of KIIT School of Law, has been on the Olympics tracks for two successive terms including the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2021. She has also bagged two Silver medals in Asiad, and became the first woman in the country to win the Gold Medal in the World University Games representing this university, for which this University feels very proud of her.

KIIT has decided to name the Synthetic Athletic Stadium of KIIT after Dutee as “Dutee Chand Stadium”. Dutee’s name is also considered for honouring with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from KIIT or KISS Deemed to be University next year. KIIT is the first university in India to name its two stadiums after Olympians. Two stadiums of KIIT will be named after these two Olympians in December 2021, informed Dr Samanta. He hailed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been tirelessly promoting sports and sports persons for last so many years. He has especially promoted Dutee and Promod. Another World Champion, Rakhal Sethy, was also provided a check worth Rs. 2.7 lakh for a wheelchair to participate in Fencing Para World Cup in November.

Recognition and support to these outstanding athletes will not only encourage them, but also encourage other aspiring athletes and sports persons. Among others, Prof Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT Deemed to University; Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, and Dr Gaganendu Dash, Director, Sports, KIIT were present on the occasion.