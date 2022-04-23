New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully launched the NEET 2022 registration forms on its website neet.nta.nic.in. Those interested can apply and register on the website https://www.sarvgyan.com/articles/neet-2022. Additionally, the NTA has invited online applications for NEET 2022 from UG medical aspirants. The registration process has already begun from 6 April 2022. Individuals can apply online for NEET 2022 keeping in mind that the applicants must make sure to fill and submit the applications before 6 May 2022, and the fee payment can be made by the candidates only until 7 May 2022.

The fee ranges from Rs 900 to Rs 8500, with the General Category candidates spending Rs 1600 for their application fee; the General-EWS/ OBC- NCL spending Rs 1500; the ST/ SC/ PwBD/ 3rd Gender paying Rs 900, and the candidates applying from outside India, will have to spend a modest Rs 8500 for their application fee.

For online applicants, various digital forms of payment are being accepted to ensure the process is available and accessible to all. Debit cards, credit cards, net banking, Paytm, and UPI are all popular and accepted modes of payment on the platform.

The much talked about NEET 2022 is scheduled for 17 July 2022 and it will be held in an offline (pen and paper) mode, in various examination centers located in 543 cities across India, and 12 countries abroad as well. The NEET examination is a national level medical entrance examination which is conducted every year to offer admission into every medical institution in India, for various UG medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BSMS, and BHMS.

Before registering for the NEET, students must make sure to go through the complete eligibility criteria. Applying candidates must have completed 17 years of age during admission time or must complete the age on or before 31 December of the year of admission to first year of the UG medical course. Accordingly, the lower age limit to apply for NEET 2022 must be born on or before 31 December 2005. There is no upper age limit as concluded in the fourth NMC meeting held on 21 October 2021. While registering for NEET 2022, students also must be mindful and fill complete details in the form accurately. Photographs, signatures and documents should be attested and uploaded correctly in the specified format and size.