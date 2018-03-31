The mortal remains of the 39 Indians who were killed by the ISIS following their abduction in 2014 will be brought back to India on Monday. Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V.K. Singh will fly to Baghdad on Sunday to bring back the bodies of the men killed by ISIS.

The Minister will fly to Iraq on Sunday and return to India on Monday. He will first land in Amritsar where he would hand over the mortal remains of 27 people who belonged to Punjab and four who belonged to Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian embassy in Iraq, along with departments in Iraq, is working with the certification and documentation process of the mortal remains of the 39 Indians, and the same will be completed by Sunday.

V.K. Singh is expected to fly back with the bodies in an Indian Air Force Boeing C17 aircraft that can lift up to 70 tonnes of weight. This is the same aircraft that was used to evacuate Indians from war-torn Yemen in 2015.