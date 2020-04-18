Srinagar: There is a PIL pending in Supreme Court for the restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, a fresh application was included in this PIL giving individual narratives of hardships being faced by doctors, teachers, students and a comparative technical analysis of functioning of websites at 2G speed and 4G speed. In this week, a PIL came before the division bench of J&K High Court and on Thursday it has asked for a status report from Commissioner Secretary Home of J&K administration regarding internet services being provided here.

On Wednesday, the UT administration extended 2G services in Kashmir till 27 April and that means that the ban on high speed internet will remain in force.