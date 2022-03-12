New Delhi: The thumping victory of BJP in UP and other state elections could have a far-reaching impact on politics in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. With the saffron party grappling with infighting in all these three states which are going to polls next year, the BJP high command is likely to take some bold and big decisions there. Since the assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will take place just six months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will spare no effort to win in all these states. Last time, the saffron outfit had lost polls in all the three states. The party later formed a government in MP following a major split in the ruling Congress then. The same could not be repeated in Rajasthan where the attempts to topple the Gehlot government did not succeed. The BJP is confident of its victory in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat where polls will be held this year only. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have started creating an atmosphere for the elections in Gujarat by holding a “victory” roadshow soon after the Assembly poll results. But the BJP’s main concern is about Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh where organizational infighting is making it difficult for the high command to take any decision.

The BJP may have to pay a heavy price for sidelining former Rajasthan Chief Minister and national vice president of BJP, Vasundhara Raje. But it will not be easy for the party to continue to ignore her in view of her politics in the state. She has been giving a strong message to her rivals. Despite all this, her political stature in Rajasthan remains unaffected. Huge gathering at a function to mark her birthday on 8 March reinforced the belief that Raje is the only leader to have a massive mass base in the state. The state leadership stayed away from Keshoraipatan where the programme was held. But the workers demanded that Raje should be announced CM candidate. Raje remembered Vijaya Raje Scindia to give a message to her adversaries that her mother never yielded to anyone. Raje also hinted that she wants the party to fight Rajasthan polls under her leadership only. She will not accept any other leader. With this in view, the high command will not take any chances in Rajasthan where Congress is being represented by a strong leader like Ashok Gehlot. The CM’s decisions have given enough message that the Congress under his leadership has started preparation for the 2023 electoral battle. Moreover, there is no resentment among people against the Gehlot government. In this case, the Congress will try to benefit from any split in BJP. Presently, the state BJP is buoyed by the massive victory in UP.

There is always speculation about changing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in MP. But the question is about who will be on top post if not Shivraj. Half a dozen leaders are eying the top job. The high command knows if one leader is made CM then others will be unhappy. Chouhan has made a record of being the longest serving CM who has his own supporter base and a strong network. However, Congress wants Chouhan to continue as CM so that it could wrest the stare easily in next elections. But the high command is alert and is discussing a strategy for MP. It is not easy to disturb Chouhan as any decision against his wish may cause material damage to the party’s poll prospects. If the high command assigns Chouhan a significant responsibility in Delhi to pave the way for a smooth change of guard in MP, then there should not be any problem. But the CM post will go to the leader who has the backing of Chouhan only. Former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh is hopeful of being in the lead role during elections. But there are many factions in the BJP in Chhattisgarh as well.