More than 7 crore retail traders will observe one day’s nationwide ‘Trade Bandh’ on 28 September against Walmart-Flipkart deal and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in retail trade. The bandh call has been given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said Walmart-Flipkart deal is an open violation of the FDI policy of the government which will directly and adversely affect the small businesses across the country, whereas the FDI in retail will prove to be disastrous for small industries and for national economy as well.

He said it is highly regretted that knowing well the ill-effects, multi-national companies are being given a passage to enter into retail trade of India. He also said that no step so far has been taken to provide better business opportunities to small businesses. The government, he said, has also not made any effort to initiate any dialogue with the traders.

“On the other hand, the CEOs of MNCs are being given a good hearing by the policy makers. It amply reflects that the small businesses are not on any priority though the retail trade in the country amounts to whopping Rs 42 lakh crore annually. The traders are feeling grossly neglected and highly concerned about future of their business,” said Khandelwal.

During the bandh, different trade associations across the country will organise demonstrations, mass protests and road marches demanding the government to scrap the deal and not to allow any kind of FDI in retail trade. Memorandums will be given to respective District Collectors in all the states.

There are more than 40,000 trade associations and federations across the country. Other retail sectors like transport, small industries, farmers, hawkers and consumers have also given their support to trade bandh. Interestingly, the trade strike has got the support of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate. The association has released a ‘Traders’ Charter’ mentioning their above said demands. The charter also demands only two tax slabs under GST, suggests that no financial penalty should exceed Rs 10,000 and wants the provision of jail be removed. It has also demanded an accidental insurance for every GST registered trader similar to already applicable in Uttar Pradesh. According to the charter, traders are arrested using Sections 411 & 412. “These Sections should be suitably amended and provision of arrest be withdrawn.