Special Cell will buy internet monitoring software for all major platforms.



NEW DELHI: Delhi police is preparing for a major push towards identifying criminals and prevent crimes that are executed through the use of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, Wechat, Viber and even Threema, which is considered to be an application whose content cannot be read without the consent of the users.

The Special cell, Delhi police’s most elite unit that specializes in anti-terror operations and eliminating other high-profile criminals, is going to purchase internet monitoring software which will allow it to keep an eye on all the major platforms and messaging applications on a real-time basis and prevent terror attacks and incidents like Delhi riots which were executed with perfection by using WhatsApp.

The main objective behind increasing its surveillance on social media and messaging applications is to prevent the use of fake news to spread anarchy as was done during the Delhi riots, to stop coordination between lumpen elements and criminals and to make sure that any terror attack is stopped at the planning stage itself.

Delhi police, which functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is procuring “data ingestors’ software so that it can do analysis of data from multiple sources like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Dailymotion, and Tumblr on a real-time basis at one place so that the same can be read and acted upon without delay. The police wants that the software should be able to collect all the timeline activity of a Twitter user, including tweets, retweets and interactions.

The software should also be able to collect both followers of the “target” and the users the target is following and all the tweets related to a particular hashtag and the users who started it, shared it or are sharing it. Delhi police, under its new proactive Commissioner, S.N. Shrivastav, who headed the Special cell for a long time, also wants to keep tabs on the “dark net” and is buying software that will search the “dark net” for particular keywords. Similarly, the software will also be able to crawl through Facebook profiles, pages, groups with specific Facebook avatar and identify suspicious profiles and posts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The software will also be able to ingest data from WhatsApp pertaining to target numbers and analyse data from one or multiple groups being used by that number. Delhi police is also going to keep an eye on popular employment oriented platform, LinkedIn.

