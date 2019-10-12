Ritika Modi is regional president, Uniglobe Travel South Asia. She speaks to Guardian 20 about her career, the challenges she faced, and how she brought the franchise model to the Indian travel space with her company.

Q. You have been a successful entrepreneur for nearly 35 years in the travel sector. Why did you choose this space?

A. I have always had a passion for travelling. After school, I went to London and did courses in travel, tourism and hospitality. Hence, I chose the travel space. It was a natural extension to where my interest lay. I was a small player in India when I started my travel agency and my aim was to grow my business exponentially. I remember the problems we faced, the struggles we went through. Hence, I was focused on finding solutions for the challenges small businesses face. Bringing the franchise model to India’s travel sector transformed our business completely.

Q. In the travel arena, you get the credit for bringing the revolutionary franchise model of business to India. Why did you take that decision?

A. In 2000, franchise model was a completely new domain. Small travel businesses needed structure. They were juggling so many different issues and aspects of managing sales, marketing, HR and technology etc. These are of course the basic hurdles of small businesses. With the franchise model, each agency gets access to all the systems required to become a global player, literally, and upscale and grow their business rapidly. They are under the umbrella of the parent company, yet they work independently. My company Uniglobe Travel has the master franchise network in South Asia.

Q. How has the franchise model impacted and helped your business? Can you share some anecdotes with us?

A. One of our franchisees joined the Uniglobe System in 2002. It [the franchisee] was a 30-year-old company at that time with Rs 30 crore in sales. Understanding, implementing and benefiting from the franchise model in a decade, it grew to Rs 1,500 crores in sales. Another great story to share here—one lady from Chandigarh ran her business like a small agency. After joining and becoming a member of the Uniglobe family, she was able to change her life 180 degrees. She was able to benefit from a learning pool that was global. And thus scale up her business exponentially. Franchising helps change so many lives.

Q. You got married into a very prominent family, the Modis, and you’ve been working for over three decades. At that time very few women took forward the business of their in-laws. How did you pull off this feat?

A. I would like to give full credit to my father-in-law and Alok, my husband. They have always supported me. They have encouraged me constantly to pursue something I am passionate about, and a career path that means a lot to me.

Q. As a successful businesswoman, daughter-in-law and mother of two daughters, how do you manage when the going gets tough and a balancing act is required?

A. I believe that life is a beautiful journey and there are many lessons to be learned on the way. Managing home, family and work is practised by many women whom I look up to. It was not a challenge at all. I have enjoyed every part of this journey and if you do what you love, then it’s not a challenge but a great experience.