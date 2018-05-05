The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of BJP lawmaker Hukum Singh.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will join hands with Samajwadi Party (SP) to contest the scheduled bypolls to the Kairana parliamentary constituency. The by-election to Kairana will be held on 28 May. As per the arrangements, the SP candidate will be contesting from Kairana.

Kairana, an agrarian belt of Uttar Pradesh, has been in the news for persistent communal tension, and is considered as one of the strongholds of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of BJP lawmaker Hukum Singh, who had won from Kairana with almost two lakh votes in 2014.

According to sources, the decision in this regard was taken after a long meeting held between senior Samajwadi Party and RLD leaders this week. In the meeting, both SP and RLD also reached an arrangement of taking their alliance further and contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections in 2019 together.

However, an official announcement is yet to come, but it is being said that both RLD and SP are trying to include the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in their alliance because of the announcement is getting delayed.

Senior leaders from RLD and SP are in touch with BSP supremo Mayawati and there is a possibility of formation of a front against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the scheduled bypolls.

Though the BSP has already declared that it would not take active part in any byelection, BSP supremo Mayawati will be consulted on the matter, as all the parties want to keep things clear among themselves in order to ensure the longevity of the alliance.