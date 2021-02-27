Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law keen to join politics when dissenters are up in arms again.

New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, Robert Vadra, is understandably keen to join active politics. He has been expressing his desire to be in politics many times in the past.

Vadra’s recent visit to Jaipur and his participation in religious activities there have led to political speculations. Vadra visited Moti Dungri Ganesh Mandir, following all the Hindu rituals and customs. He also in a way expressed his wish to serve the people. Vadra is on a spiritual tour nowadays. He may be seen visiting some other religious places of the country. He is doing what a person seeking to be a mature politician should do.

What is worth mentioning is that Priyanka Vadra is also participating in religious events and visiting temples in Uttar Pradesh, obviously aiming to woo the Hindu voters. Rahul Gandhi is busy campaigning in Kerala. Meanwhile, Vadra’s spiritual and religious activities definitely lead to speculation about his political ambition. However, the Gandhi family has to take a call on whether Vadra should be in politics or not. What is important is that Vadra is showing interest in politics at a time when the Congress is facing a severe crisis of existence even. Rahul Gandhi may be facing challenges from a section of his own party, particularly in May-June when the results of five Assembly polls—West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu— will have come.

A definite time will have to be set for the coronation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. If poll results disappoint the party, then the Gandhi family will be under tremendous pressure from within the party.

The situation in the Congress is now assuming an alarming proportion, with the group of dissenters (G-23) united in a show of strength in Jammu. Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma are participating in Gandhi Global Family Foundation, in what is being seen as a development not auguring well for the Gandhi family.

There was perceptible displeasure over the manner in which Azad gave farewell speech in Rajya Sabha. The leadership is said to have made up its mind to sideline Azad and some of G-23 leaders gradually. At the same time, the Gandhi family has given a message that the politics of pressure will not be tolerated. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while defending the Gandhis in the CWC meet in the past, had made it clear. Gehlot has emerged as a replacement of late Ahmed Patel in the party. He has been given a big responsibility for the Kerala polls which are very crucial for the Congress. Rahul Gandhi’s prestige is at stake in the southern state. Kerala victory can give Rahul Gandhi a major power to counter his opponents and dissenters. Even Priyanka Vadra’s UP tour will also have some significant impact only if the Congress performs well in all the five states.