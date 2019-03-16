NEW DELHI: In Delhi, Rs 133 crore (with interest) out of the total entitlement of Rs 187 crore under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) still remains unspent. In Delhi, all the seven Parliamentary constituencies are represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Under MPLADS, Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from West Delhi, has spent the least from the MPLADS funds allocated to him, while Udit Raj, another BJP MP who represents North-West Delhi, has spent the most.

Every year, MPs are allotted Rs 5 crore each under the MPLAD scheme, primarily to take up development projects in their respective constituencies. The funds have been increased over time, starting from Rs 5 lakh in 1993-94 to Rs 5 crore at present.

The Government of India releases the annual entitlement of Rs 5 crore in two equal installments of Rs 2.5 crore each, directly to the district authority.

According to data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), of the 16th Lok Sabha, that is published on the MPLADS portal, out of Rs 25 crore total entitlement during the period 2014-19, Parvesh Verma has so far spent only Rs 10.58 crore, while Dalit leader Udit Raj has already spent Rs 24.40 crore from the total Rs 25 crore that he is entitled to draw during his period from 2014-2019 from MPLADS funds.

There are three major stakeholders in the entire process of implementation of the MPLAD scheme—the MP, district authorities and the Government of India. MPs recommend the work under the MPLAD scheme based on locally felt needs which include improvement of drinking water facilities, education, healthcare, sanitation, irrigation, roads, etc. Following the recommendation, the district authorities are responsible for sanctioning eligible works, and implementation of the sanctioned ones.

As per official guidelines, the district authorities shall make the selection of an implementing agency for execution of the recommended works by an MP.