In the recent past, the state BJP and the Sangh Parivar held a series of meetings to retrospect and adopt a new policy in order to regain lost ground in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, in one of the meetings held in Jammu and attended by Ram Madhav on Wednesday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) suggested trifurcation of the state and abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as some of path-breaking decisions to regain the ground in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

In most of these meetings, all the participants expressed their disappointment over the performance of BJP-PDP coalition government and claimed that BJP ministers could not do anything even to retain their vote banks in Jammu and Ladakh regions. In the above meeting, many Sangh Parivar leaders urged BJP’s central leadership to form a new Kashmir policy and allow the party to grow in all the three regions by taking some “serious and dramatic” decisions.

They said that BJP failed to change the political discourse in the state. According to the sources privy to the meeting, even Madhav admitted that the party is facing lots of problems in Jammu and Ladakh regions because of the coalition experiment with Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party.

Reports said that two senior RSS leaders Manmohan Vaidya and Krishan Goptal were present in the meeting besides BJP’s Madhav and Ram Lal. RSS has recommended that the BJP government at the Centre should aggressively pursue the agenda to show to the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions that they care for the “nationalist forces”.