Without permission to shoot in the endangered Thajiwas glacier, Salman Khan’s film would have landed in trouble.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has reportedly intervened to seek post-facto permission for Salman Khan and his Race 3 team following reports that they will land themselves in legal trouble if they did not show the required permission to shoot in the endangered Thajiwas glacier of Sonamarg.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyan, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Aanand, is in legal trouble as a PIL has been filed in Jammu and Kashmir High Court, alleging that the film crew had flouted a recent High Court order, ordering a ban on vehicles and the rush to the fragile Thajiwas.

This reporter came to know that Salman Khan could secure “late permission” from the competent authority of Regional Wildlife Warden Abdul Rashid Naqash, as his crew was told that they will also face trouble for shooting in the prohibited area. Salman Khan and his huge crew along with hundreds of fans including some tourists were seen in the fragile Thajiwas Glacier area on Wednesday.

According to reports, Mehbooba Mufti and her brother Tassaduq Mufti, who holds the Tourism portfolio, were able to get permission for the shooting in the glacier area after they learnt that Salman and his director may get legal notices. Recently pictures were uploaded on social networking sites showing Salman Khan with Mehbooba Mufti. When this reporter contacted Rashid Naqash, he said, “I am the competent authority to give permission and I have given permission to Salman Khan and his team for shooting of the film.” When asked if his permission was against the spirit of the court order and if he was told to give permission post-facto, he hung up the telephone.

Abhishek Bachchan’s film, Manmarziyan, which was shot in Kashmir in April, will face legal procedures. “The case is listed for 9 May 2018,” said Faiz Bakshi, one of the persons who have filed a PIL in the matter.