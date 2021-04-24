Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s much anticipated film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will release on 13 May this year. Interestingly, the film will release in theatres and on OTT platform simultaneously. Salman shared the news on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films shared a poster of Radheand tweeted, “The perfect Eid celebration!#Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms worldwide. #RadheThisEid.” The film will also premiere on the Streaming platform Zee5 on the same day of it’s theatrical release.

Although, Salman Khan has fulfilled his promise by announcing the release of ‘Radhey’ on Eid, cinema halls are closed in most states of the country. There is also a dilemma among multiplex owners as to whether or not this film is shown in multiplexes.

The hybrid release of the film has been talk of the town ever since it’s release date has been announced. The owners of theatres are very disappointed with the decision to release the film on OTT too, as the film will release a little bit of the loss of last year whenever it is released, such a hope has been broken.

There is also a big fear that if a star like Salman has adopted this path, then no other star should make up the mind of OTT premiere by following his footsteps.

Well known film critic, Komal Nahta exclusively spoke with The Sunday Guardian and expressed his views on the hybrid release of the film. Komal Nahta states, “I think, the national multiplex chains will way the pros and cons. If there are other big films coming up with the release in big succession, then they will take the decision of reopening. Otherwise they might not open Cinemas because First and foremost they are not really very happy with this multi platform from release They will have this excuse that there is no other film except for this and for one film why should be open the multiplexes. Because that is there only way of sort of telling the producers that multi-platform release doesn’t suit us. Single screen cinemas and non national multiplexes chains 100% will open and they will release. And of course this open and reopen cinemas only in those states where it will be allowed to reopen. Maharashtra, for instance, I don’t for-see that cinema will be allowed to reopen by 13th May. So those states are out of the question. I am talking about the states where they would be allowed to reopen. There are also the national multiplex chains who just might not agree.”

Megastar Salman Khan has returned to the big screen after an year and a half. He was last seen in ‘Dabangg 3’, which was released on 20 December 2019. If the trade analyst and film experts to be believed, Zee5 and the release in theatres will break the back of single screen cinema.

The film industry has not even recovered from the losses caused by Covid pandemic for the last one year. Film critics sense that Salman’s film on Eid would be the reason for the recovery, but his decision to release it on digital as well as in theatres has shattered the hopes of exhibitors.

Speaking exclusively to The Sunday Guardian, Mayank Shekhar, a film critic said: “During the pandemic financial year, close to two-third of the film industry’s earnings have already been shaved off—from around Rs 19,000 crore to around Rs 7,000 crore. 60 per cent of revenues of movies come from theatres. The fact that the film industry could even survive is largely due to the support of OTT platforms that, currently, are at an extremely competitive, nascent stage. They had the deep pockets to pick up films that were ready for theatrical release; which, because of debts involved, would have caused huge losses to producers across.

Adding furthermore to the conversation on release of Radhe, Mayank said, “Now whether a film does a hybrid release—along with theatres that are open, and pay-per-view online—is simply a matter of cutting losses. As is the case with Radhe. How many people will pay money to watch a Salman Khan film, but at home, is something Zee Multiplex will learn when they stream it online. As for theatres, the woes due to corona continue unabated. Second wave has dealt an even heavier blow. As per a recent report, 1500 single screen cinemas have shut down already. How long can multiplex chains hold on for is, of course, hard to tell.”

After the Covid pandemic times, Radhe will be the first film that has been decided to release simultaneously on both the cinema hall and OTT on the same day. The pay on play format has been fixed for Radhe.

That is, those watching on DTH will have to pay separate money to watch this film. To watch the film on Zee5, it has to be subscribed. To watch Radhe, viewers have to pay Rs 499. Two days rental validity and six hours watch time validity will be available on Zee5 .

It has been decided that multiplexes will only show films that are only released in theatres. Multiplex chain companies want that there should be a gap of at least four weeks between the film’s theater release and OTT release. But ‘Radhe’ is also being released on OTT from day one. With this, it is certain that multiplexes will get negligible viewership. Multiplex owners are skeptical about this.

According to OTT platform owners and producers, if a family of four goes to watch a film in a multiplex, the cost of tickets, transportation and popcorn at the interval together becomes a minimum of Rs one thousand.

While the decision to release the hybrid, the entire family will be able to watch the film in the comfort of home by spending half the money. And there will be no fear of corona in it.

“Radhe” will be released in theatres across 40 countries in Overseas. It means Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe Territory. This will be the first film in England since the lockdown since last year to be seen in theatres.