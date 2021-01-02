What is relatively lesser known is Dr Achyuta Samanta’s love for the culture and tradition of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar: Samantas was created out of the sheer passion of Dr Achyuta Samanta for the glorious art and craft that Odisha houses. Dr Samanta is widely renowned for his transformation in the realm of higher education and an institutionalised bottom-top structure for development of the indigenous populace, but what is relatively lesser known is his love for the culture and tradition of Odisha.

In his devotion towards his vowed goal of an uniform socio-economic paradigm for the entire class of Odia society, he has focussed also on uplifting those who practice the great arts and crafts in Odisha. When one discusses arts and crafts of any region one must view the patronage that artists require throughout their journey. Particularly in Odisha where the grandiose yet elegant crafts are practised and passed on by generations of people who have been marginalised and dwell on vulnerability due to market economics. In this scenario the need arises not only to showcase these gems globally, but structurally patronise these artists through an economic framework which would give them renumeration worth their craft. Herein, Dr Samanta dons the hat of a patron of Odia arts by building a system that provides artists to practice their craft without being worried about its economic uncertainties and also showcase them to admirers from across the globe. Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) is known for institutionalised development of indigenous children and the KISS Foundation serves as an vehicle for the numerous philanthropic initiatives that Dr Samanta carries out. At KISS apart from education which is the main domain that Dr Samanta has devoted his entire life to alleviate poverty and provide an dignified equal life to the most marginalised sections, students are provided avenues to pursue their traditional crafts and arts. Under vocational training, these students are given workshops and training to practice various crafts like “Patachitra”, a famous Odia painting on cloth. Most of the indigenous dance and music forms are taught and practiced, through which the students showcase these at various places nationally and Dr Samanta makes it a point to gift the “Patachitra” as a souvenir to all the dignitaries visiting KISS. Similarly, at KIIT University various courses related to art and crafts are provided and a grand sculpture park along with an Art exhibition is established that displays the marvellous creations made by students. Thus through KISS and KIIT both Dr Samanta has promoted the traditional arts and crafts of Odisha at the international stage and the economic benefits accrued are given to the students. He always in his personal conduct too like carrying hand-woven colourful & shiny Odia appliqué handbags made in Pipili region wherever he travels, makes a subtle fashion statement showing the crafts he relishes. Continuing in this path “Samantas”—a luxurious Odia Designing House created by Aparnna Samanta and Dr Itirani Samanta—was launched recently. The House aims to bring traditional hand woven and hand crafted delicacies designed glamorously yet elegantly made only out of indigenous Odia fabrics to the entire world. The humongous hardwork that artisans undertake by weaving fabrics but getting fragile remuneration is often repeated story, hence scripting a different tale is what Dr Samanta envisages through Samantas. Both the creators of the House have exclusively made designs out of Odia fabrics and the entire work is hand crafted that further employs significant number of artisans. This they want to be both displayed at higher scale at global podiums and also enrich the artisans by giving a significantly higher economic benefit along with branding these hidden beauties. This creates an ecosystem of being vocal for local as our government hopes to promote and propagate. Aparnna, the director at Samantas, herself gave up a lucrative career in IT to pursue her admiration of the Odia crafts in fashion. This moulds into the Atmanirbharta call that Prime Minister has given for the economy.