Amit Jaiswal’s sister and brother-in-law had claimed initially that they had got no help.

New Delhi: Friends and close associates of Amit Jaiswal, an RSS worker who succumbed to Covid-19 last month in a private hospital in Mathura, say that the RSS and the BJP had provided all help he and his family needed during their treatment of Covid-19.

Earlier, Amit Jaiswal’s sister and brother-in-law had told a news organisation that they had not received any help from the government or the state administration despite sending a series of tweets and SOS messages to higher authorities in the state and at the Centre. Amit Jaiswal’s brother-in-law also alleged that he had torn up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom Amit Jaiswal worshipped and had been following for a very long time. Later, the brother-in-law backtracked on his claim.

Amit Jaiswal’s friends, who include his close associates at the RSS Sakha in Agra, reached out to The Sunday Guardian to provide all the details of the help and assistance that was provided to Amit Jaiswal during his stay and treatment at the hospital in Mathura.

Vikas Saraswat, a close friend of Amit Jaiswal who had known him for the last 10 years and both of them had been associated with the RSS for a very long time, told The Sunday Guardian that the narrative which is being played by a section of the media about Amit Jaiswal receiving no help from either the RSS or the BJP for his SOS calls with regards to his Covid-19 treatment is “false” and “baseless”. He said both these organisations provided him with all the necessary help that was required at that time.

“The call for Remdisivir injection which was required for Amit Jaiswal’s treatment at the Mathura hospital was arranged by our fellow Swayam Sevaks from Agra. Even when Amit Jaiswal was put on a ventilator and required plasma therapy, that was also arranged by a local BJP leader Krishna Kumar Sharma’s son. RSS workers from both Mathura and Agra were in constant touch with his family since we got to know about his hospitalization,” Vikas Saraswat said.

Amit Jaiswal was admitted at the Niyati Medicity hospital in Mathura and his close friends claim that he decided to go from Agra to Mathura on his “own will” since he had thought that the oxygen situation in Mathura would be far better than that of Agra owing to the fact that Mathura has an oil refinery and the government had directed all industries to supply oxygen to hospitals.

The 41-year-old Amit Jaiswal and his mother both infected with Covid 19 were admitted to this hospital on the intervening night of 22 and 23 April and after fighting a tough battle, Amit Jaiswal passed away on 29 April, while his mother succumbed to the deadly virus on 9 May.

Vikas also alleged that the call for Remdisivir injection which was put out on Amit Jaiswal’s Facebook and Twitter account was done by his sister and that ever since they (RSS workers and his close friends) got to know about this need, they pressed into action to make the injection available for him.

Vikas also said that two vials of Remdivisir injection was arranged by his long-time close friend and a Swayam Sevak Udit, while the other doses of Remdisivir injection was arranged by a BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri, Raj Kumar Chahar. “Raj Kumar Chahar had written multiple letters to the authorities concerned, after which four other vials of Remdisivir injection were arranged for him. The copy of the letters is still there with the District Magistrate’s office,” Vikas added.

Amit Jaiswal’s friends also told The Sunday Guardian that local RSS volunteers from Mathura were also put into action to keep a check on Amit Jaiswal’s health round-the-clock and in case of any emergency, to report to senior authorities of the RSS and to amplify the message.

Another close associate and a friend of Amit Jaiswal, Rahul, also told The Sunday Guardian that even he and his friends from the RSS and the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust of which Rahul is also a part, had provided all necessary help to Amit Jaiswal during these most difficult times.

Rahul said, “As soon as I got to know that Amit Jaiswal required Remdisivir injection, I informed all my contacts about it to arrange doses for him. I had also spoken to General Secretary of the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust Sampad Raiji and that was almost arranged, but Amit Jaiswal’s brother-in-law, in the meantime, had gotten in arranged through the MP of Fatehpur Sikri. Even for plasma, we had already spoken to the CMO of Mathura hospital and that was arranged.”

The Sunday Guardian contacted the sister and brother-in-law of Amit Jaiswal to get their version of the story, but both of them refused to speak to the media on this matter. They said, “Please do not disturb us. We don’t want to talk about this issue.”

However, a video surfaced on Saturday in which a man, purportedly Rajandra Alagh, the brother in law of Amit Jaiswal, is seen saying, “After our brother and mother passed away a media channel approached us and we were grieving and angry at that time since we lost two family members. The media organisation misinterpreted and misquoted us and politicised the issue. The anger was against the hospital that did not treat our brother and mother well. The RSS and the BJP workers stood behind us at all time and helped us in all possible ways. I would request everyone to stop politicising this issue.”