PDP and NC leaders have accused both BJP and Congress of keeping mum over attacks on Kashmiris outside the state.

Srinagar: With reports of assault on Kashmiris staying outside the state emanating from a few places after the horrific Pulwama terror attack, the Supreme Court has directed the state governments to take prompt action to prevent such incidents and protect Kashmiris residing there.

However, a political dog-fight ensued over the issue with parties pointing fingers at each other. While welcoming the court directive, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah have accused both BJP and Congress of maintaining silence over the reported attacks.

At a press conference, Abdullah hit out at the two national parties saying it is painful that they prefer to keep mum while innocent Kashmiris are bearing the brunt of violence. He expected the Prime Minister to appeal for calm and save Kashmiris staying in other states.

Omar also said that J&K Governor too has a responsibility to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri students studying in educational institutions outside the state who are coming back to the Valley in hundreds cutting short their studies. He accused Congress of acting like the “B-team of BJP” for electoral gains.

Meanwhile, many Kashmiris who have returned home told the media that they were targeted only for being Kashmiris and lamented that no protection was given to them while fleeing. However, many students and traders have thanked the people of Punjab, the Sikh community in particular, for providing them food and shelter when they were attacked.

Continuing their protest against the assaults, the traders in Kashmir held a silent sit-in at Lal Chowk here on Friday.