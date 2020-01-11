Srinagar: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to reconsider all its decisions leading to the clampdown in Kashmir valley following the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August last year.

Hailing this decision, traders, especially those connected to the tourism business, expressed optimism about prohibitory orders ending soon, including curbs on the “fundamental right” to access the internet and restrictions on civil liberty.

Given that hundreds of students preparing for different competitive examinations have already migrated out of Kashmir due to the gag on internet services, the Supreme Court’s observations have provided the much needed respite to Kashmiri students.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu ordered restoration of broadband internet service in 80 government-run hospitals of Kashmir. However, doctors said that internet access in hospitals was only for administrative purposes and carrying out any research work was impossible with internet service still out of bounds for them.

Dr Mujeeb Ahmad who works in one of the hospitals in Srinagar said: “Internet restoration has not helped the hospital fraternity as we have no access to internet services in hospitals.”

Even journalists operating from Kashmir valley have no access to the internet, either on their mobile phone or as broadband services in their offices. All of them still go to the official outlet at the J&K Information Department in Srinagar, for internet access. The Supreme Court’s observations have come as a huge relief for them too.