New Delhi: A group of independent scholars from India and abroad today sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their “deep anger and anguish over the events in Kathua and Unnao and the aftermath of these events; over the efforts, in both cases, of those administering the relevant States to protect the alleged perpetrators of these monstrous crimes”.

They further wrote that “Kathua and Unnao are not isolated incidents. They are part of a pattern of repeated targeted attacks on minority religious communities, Dalits, tribals and women, in which rape and lynching have been employed as instruments of violence”.

They alleged that “there is little evidence, in government action, of an appreciation of the importance of providing assistance to vulnerable sections of the society”

The signatories included names like Noam Chomsky, ( Emeritus) Massachussetts Institute of Technology, and University of Arizona, US; Kamal Mitra Chenoy, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; among others.