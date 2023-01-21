BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that curiosity and persistence are the mother of science. Science is considered the mother of technology, but curiosity is also the mother of science. Curiosity only helps us to understand any formula of science or mathematics. It should be our aim that we should spend maximum energy in awakening the curiosity towards science in the public mind. If there is curiosity for a subject and there is no insistence to complete it, then that work can never be completed. There are many deadlocks in any work, but it is the persistence that keeps us determined to complete that work. Keeping this formula of curiosity and persistence in mind, Science Technology and Innovation Policy-2022 has been implemented in the state. Making scientific thinking and understanding a part of daily life, maximum use of modern technologies in government and society and three points of creating new thinking, new learning and new initiative generation are the basis of our policy. The best eco system exists for startups in the state. Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the inauguration program of the eighth India International Science Festival. Chief Minister Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Science Festival in Bhopal.

digital

presentation

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, State Science and Technology and MSME Minister Omprakash Sakhalecha, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Secretary, Union Ministry of Biotechnology, Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Ministry of Earth, Shri M. Ravichandran, Secretary General, Vigyan Bharati, Prof. Sudhir Bhadoria, Director General of CSI Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, State’s Science and Technology Principal Secretary Mr. Nikunj Srivastava were specially present. Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp. At the beginning of the program, famous dancer Ms. Kalyani Vaidehi presented Central Odissi dance on Dvaita-Advaita. The objectives of the program were also demonstrated through a digital presentation. A large number of academic faculty, research scholars, students were present in the programme. Chief Minister Chouhan visited the exhibition organized at the venue and also released the news bulletin of Science Festival on January 21.

PM Modi’s thinking is completely scientific

CM Chouhan said that India’s thinking has been scientific since the beginning. India has been ahead in science and technology for thousands of years. These capabilities of India have been manifested under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Making two vaccines in a short period of eight months during the Kovid period, providing vaccines to more than 100 countries of the world and launching satellites of many countries of the world from India show India’s talent and capability. India is moving forward as a glorious, prosperous and powerful nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Science and technology have an important role in this, which has been given the right direction by Prime Minister Shri Modi. The whole world accepts that the thinking of Prime Minister Shri Modi is completely scientific.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that India has a rich heritage. India is the mother of geo knowledge as well as scientific tradition. Seven thousand years ago, the idea of a plane was conceived in the Ramayana period. The parmanuvad of Maharishi Kanad, the astronomical theories of Bhaskaracharya are proofs of ancient Indian intelligence.

Varanasi and Takshashila were the big centers of medicine science. The contribution of Maharishi Sushrut and Charak to medicine is incomparable. We get information about Navagraha from Aryabhata and Varahamihira. The philosophy of India holds that religion and science are mutually supportive. Renowned scientist C.V. Raman had said that the 20th century may belong to science but the 21st century will be the century of scientific spirituality. Chouhan said that there are ample opportunities for innovation in Madhya Pradesh, and more than 2600 startups have started in the state in a year.