New Delhi: A flash flood triggered by a cloud burst near the holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has killed at least 16 people, injuring at least 65 others, while 40 pilgrims are still missing. The yatra has been temporarily suspended keeping in mind the safety and security of the pilgrims.

The Indian Army, the paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir police and the State Disaster Response Force along with the National Disaster Response Force have launched a search and rescue operations to recuse the stranded, injured and the missing pilgrims. The army officials said that the operations are still underway and the search for the missing pilgrims are being carried out extensively. For this, the army has said that they have deployed two dog squads that are working continuously to search for the missing persons.

The army has deployed six teams for the rescue and search operations at the site of the incident. The army has also deployed medical teams at the site of the flash flood to provide immediate relief and treatment to the injured, while others are being shifted to the nearby army base for treatment.

According to the army, several of the injured persons have been airlifted and are currently being treated at the Army MI room and the SASB hospital.

“We have also pressed in air rescue operations for evacuation of the stranded and injured pilgrims. First military helicopter landed at 06:45 hours and second helicopter landed at 07:15 hours after persistent attempts. Debris cleaning and the search operations has also been expedited. The military medical team is receiving casualties and patients at the Nilagrar helipad. Both Army and Civilian helicopters are carrying out relentless sorties to evacuate the injured and the dead,” Army spokesperson said.

The army spokesperson further added that the foot yatra to the Amarnath shrine has also been temporarily suspended.The BSF which is also undertaking rescue and relief operations near the holy cave has also deployed one company of BSF personnel along with doctors from the BSF who are treating the injured pilgrims.

The BSF has also pressed into action its MI 17 chopper to transport the injured pilgrims to the nearby base hospitals of the army and the BSF.At least 15,000 people who were stuck at the site of the flash flood has also been shifted to the lower base camp in Panjtarini.

The cloud burst occurred on Friday evening at around 6 PM which triggered a flash flood that brought in huge quantity of water along with stones and boulders affecting several camps near the holy shrine of the Amarnath cave washing away with it several tents, belongings and even some people.

According to local eyewitnesses, soon after the flash flood triggered at least eight people were swept away with the gushing water along with their tents and belongings.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his anguish over the incident and at the loss of lives.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinhaji (LG Jammu and Kashmir) and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”