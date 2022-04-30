NEW DELHI: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity) has replaced the Politics of Privileged with Prominence to People,” Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said while addressing a Jan Chaupal on Saturday. The Jan Chaupal under the “Samajik Nyay Pakhwada” was organised in the “Aspirational District” of Nuh in Haryana to promote social harmony “as the door to the successful journey of Inclusive Empowerment”.

Talking on the issue of secularism, Naqvi said, “for some people, secularism is a political deceit device to grab votes, but for us secularism is a draft of c. Secularism is a commitment to harmony and co-existence and not a path of political purpose.

Naqvi also alleged that some people were trying to weaken the strength of India’s “Unity in Diversity” through their “cranky conspiracy”. “Fringe elements are fidgety and frustrated due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such people are conspiring to disturb the fabric of social and communal harmony in the society by spreading fear and fallacy. We have to work united to defeat these elements who want to create confusion and confrontation in the society,” Naqvi said while addressing the Jan Chaupal.

Naqvi also talked about the Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to “Decision with Delivery” to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections of the society during the last 8 years. “The Modi government is dedicated to welfare and Inclusive Empowerment of villages, poor, farmers, youths, women and other needy. The Modi government has given the benefit of “Kisan Samman Nidhi” to more than 12 crore farmers during the last 8 years. More than 34 crore 50 lakh people have been given easy loans under “Mudra Yojana” for self-employment; 45 crore people have been brought into mainstream economy through “Jan Dhan Yojana”; houses have been given to 2 crore 36 lakh poor people; more than 9 crore women from poor families have been given free gas connections under “Ujjwala Yojana”; free medical treatment has been provided to more than 3 crore people under “Ayushman Bharat” scheme,” Naqvi added while addressing the people of Nuh. While concluding his remarks during the Jan Chaupal, Naqvi said that PM Modi has made Common People a “Precious Partner of Progress, Prosperity” by removing “Prejudiced Politics of Caste and Community”. Apart from addressing the Chaupal, the Union Minister also took stock of several works that had been sanctioned under the Central government and had a meeting with the BJP karyakartas in Nuh to take stock of the political situation in the district.