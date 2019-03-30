Srinagar: Police, along with security forces and intelligence agencies, are on high alert as the campaign for the six parliamentary segments has almost started. After the Pulwama attack, the state police has intensified its operations across the Kashmir Valley in order to create a “conducive atmosphere” for the candidates. The police have carved out a new security set-up to ensure safety of the candidates.

A senior police officer said that they will give clearance for candidates to go for road shows only after getting clearance on the ground by their men.