Law and order has collapsed here, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap.

CHANDIGARH: The killing of a Hindu leader in Amritsar on Friday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dera Beas, adjacent to Amritsar, on Saturday, has given sleepless nights to the security agencies. Sudhir Kumar Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was agitating outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday over alleged mismanagement and in the presence of his security of Punjab police, a gangster came and shot him dead.

Farmers’ organizations had already announced their dissent to Modi’s visit and now the killing of the Hindu leader has added to the problems of the security agencies.

This incident has not only heated up Punjab politics, but has made people in Punjab start wondering if the era of terrorists has returned. In fact, Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA from North Amritsar, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an ex-IPS officer, said that the police system has collapsed here.

Most criminal activites or security breaches are reported from North Amritsar. MLA Singh alleged that now the police are not able to control the rise of criminal activities in the city which is creating a state of unrest. It would be pertinent to mention that he even took to his social media handle and expressed his disagreement when Arun Pal Singh became Amritsar Police Commissioner.

Shiv Sena leader Suri was shot at around 3:30 pm near Gopal Mandir on Friday. Suri was shot while the leader was protesting against the sacrilege of Hindu gods and goddesses a few days back. Police has arrested the attacker Sandeep Singh Sunny with a weapon.

A .32 bore pistol was recovered from him. Sandeep, who runs a garment shop near Gopal Mandir, had fired five times at Suri. Police is engaged in interrogation. At present, the reasons for the murder have not been disclosed. Witnesses said Suri was taken to a hospital after being shot, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Suri was target of pro-Khalistan gangster

In the wake of Sudhir Suri’s killing in Amritsar on Friday, Fugitive Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Landa based in Canada has claimed responsibility for Suri’s killing on social media. Terrorist Lakhbir had already planned to kill Sudhir Suri. Recently, close relatives of the arrested terrorist had given this information to the police. Supporters of Khalistan from Pakistan and abroad have started congratulating for Suri’s killing. Gopal Chawla, a Khalistani terrorist sitting in Pakistan, has praised the killer on social media. Not only this, many faces have come to the fore on social media, who have also taken responsibility for Sudhir Suri’s killing. Hindu leader Sudhir Suri was the target of Khalistani terrorists and gangsters backed by them for many years. Suri used to openly utter rhetoric against Pakistan, ISI and Khalistanis. He had also received death threats several times. Before Diwali, Punjab and Delhi Police had arrested four gangsters of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa gang from a hotel in Amritsar. They said during interrogation that the target was Suri. The police also had strong inputs that Suri was a target of Khalistani supporters.

Due to these threats, eight armed jawans were provided by the Punjab government for his protection, yet he got killed in front of security personnel.

Objectionable material found from accused’s car

Police have found objectionable material from the attacker’s car including pamphlet and some photos.

Pictures of TV actors Bharti Singh, Manisha Gulati, Manjinder Singh Bitta, Ram Rahim were found in the car of the accused. Some pictures have a cross mark, while Manisha’s picture has a round mark.

A sticker of “Waris Punjab De” Sangathan was also found from the car. ‘Waris Punjab De’ is an extremist group having pro Khalistani ideology promoting terrorism.

After the death of Sudhir Suri, Hindu organizations have warned of a Punjab bandh. They allege that this is not the first time that a Hindu leader has been murdered.

“A case of murder has been registered. Whether it was a terrorist incident or something else, it is not right to say anything right now. We are investigating whether there is an organization behind the murder or if there is any conspiracy,” said Gaurav Yadav, DGP.